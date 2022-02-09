Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $591.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 1,135.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 120,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

