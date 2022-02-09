Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,282 shares of company stock valued at $48,601,653. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.55. The company had a trading volume of 172,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.64. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $139.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

