Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $49.02. Approximately 6,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 205,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.28.

CQP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

