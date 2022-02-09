Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHGG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.64.

CHGG stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 2,703.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

