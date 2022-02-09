Chatham Asset Management, Llc Sells 2,000,000 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $20,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FAST Acquisition by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of FAST Acquisition by 25,800.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

