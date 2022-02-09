Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Trading Up 3.2%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

CWSRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.