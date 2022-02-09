Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Trading Up 3.2%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.
CWSRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.
Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.
