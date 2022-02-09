Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $741.38.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $607.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,999. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $549.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $620.08 and a 200-day moving average of $696.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

