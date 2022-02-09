Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 6,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 478,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $231,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 49,422 shares of company stock worth $1,569,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

