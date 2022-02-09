Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 152.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,343 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 147.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 234,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 139,725 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth about $622,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

