Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.31. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 101,955 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $602.31 million, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 2.46.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $687,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,376 shares of company stock worth $2,362,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.