Centrifuge (CFG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.88 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $107.88 million and approximately $344,011.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.46 or 0.07234301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00052597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,054.29 or 0.99767221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055166 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006422 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,537,226 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.