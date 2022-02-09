Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.00

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 78.99 ($1.07), with a volume of 1120856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.26 ($1.06).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

Get Centrica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.88. The company has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.