Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock Position Lifted by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,771 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 5.04% of Central Pacific Financial worth $36,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $821.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

