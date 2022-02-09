Centene (NYSE:CNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

CNC opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

