Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71), Briefing.com reports. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVE stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 370,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,094,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 2.80. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cenovus Energy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Cenovus Energy worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.