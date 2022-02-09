Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.25

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.25 and last traded at $58.93, with a volume of 7076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

FUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

