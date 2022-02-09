CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

