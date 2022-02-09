CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,502 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.23% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

