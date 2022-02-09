Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Director Peter Zippelius Sells 487,092 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Zippelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Catalent by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

