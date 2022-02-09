Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 145.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.