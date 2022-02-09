Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 89,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,055 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

