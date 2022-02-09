Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.70. 224,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 331,603 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 972,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 459,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 137,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

