Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $40,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.