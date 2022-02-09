Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.08

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.08 ($18.48) and traded as high as €16.94 ($19.47). Carrefour shares last traded at €16.92 ($19.44), with a volume of 2,335,714 shares traded.

CA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.99) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.26) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.29) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.08.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

