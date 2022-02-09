CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

CTRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

