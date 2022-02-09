CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.36 Million

Analysts expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) to announce $119.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.01 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $403.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $405.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $599.55 million, with estimates ranging from $519.59 million to $650.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareMax.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.99 million.

CMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at $74,241,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in CareMax by 40.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,702 shares in the last quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in CareMax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,699,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,973,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86. CareMax has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.