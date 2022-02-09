CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,491,000 after buying an additional 228,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after acquiring an additional 300,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145,175 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

