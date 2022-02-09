CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00.
Shares of CareDx stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
