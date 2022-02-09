Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4908 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

