Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Capri traded as high as $70.68 and last traded at $70.11, with a volume of 44562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.32.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Capri by 239.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Capri by 93.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,615,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

