Capital One Financial Comments on Enerplus Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of ERF opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,294.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 130,106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 130.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

