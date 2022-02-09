Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 927,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,697. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

