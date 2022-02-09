Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €73.00 ($83.91) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($91.95) price target on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($95.40) price target on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($77.59) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cancom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €73.50 ($84.48).

Shares of Cancom stock traded down €3.91 ($4.49) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €49.83 ($57.28). 343,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of €57.53 and a 200-day moving average of €56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Cancom has a 1 year low of €45.97 ($52.84) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($74.51).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

