Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

CP stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $18,439,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 174,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 87,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 494.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 397,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 330,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 427,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,869 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

