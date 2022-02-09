Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $59.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.59.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $54.39.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

