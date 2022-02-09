Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.654-$5.654 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.66. The stock had a trading volume of 69,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.47.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.