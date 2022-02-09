Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades System1 Group (LON:SYS1) to Hold

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.48) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 430 ($5.81). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SYS1 stock opened at GBX 390 ($5.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. System1 Group has a one year low of GBX 160.25 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 480 ($6.49). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 396.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 336.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66.

In other System1 Group news, insider John Kearon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.33), for a total value of £320,000 ($432,724.81).

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

