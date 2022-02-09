Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CANF. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.88. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 183.50% and a negative net margin of 1,518.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.15% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

