Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) Shares Sold by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,172 shares during the quarter. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.4% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned about 24.86% of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLDG traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08.

