Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 177.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,870,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded Cambium Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

