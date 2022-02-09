Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Buys $509,400.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CALX stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Calix by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Calix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 379,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

