Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CAL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 398,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.45 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 2.39. Caleres has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $29.36.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.