Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,123 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $42,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 556,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after buying an additional 498,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

