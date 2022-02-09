Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce sales of $122.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $122.40 million. Cactus reported sales of $68.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $431.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.50 million to $433.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $611.74 million, with estimates ranging from $593.13 million to $625.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cactus.
WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.
Cactus stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. Cactus has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 2.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.
Cactus Company Profile
Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.
