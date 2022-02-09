Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Velo3D as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLD. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,371,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,362,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,165,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Velo3D Inc has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Velo3D Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.