Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,229,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth $5,137,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth $40,462,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Rallybio news, insider Stephen Uden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620 over the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

RLYB stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74. Rallybio Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, analysts predict that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

