Caas Capital Management LP Invests $299,000 in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Levere at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Levere during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Levere during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Levere during the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Levere during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Levere during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,890,000. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LVRA opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

