Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bumble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.61.

BMBL stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. Bumble has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

