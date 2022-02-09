Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bumble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.61.
BMBL stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. Bumble has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $84.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
