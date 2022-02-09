Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRKR stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69. Bruker has a one year low of $56.93 and a one year high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bruker by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bruker by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

