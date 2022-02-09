BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.01. BRP posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.40. BRP has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

