Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.00.
BAM.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
In other news, Director Brian Lawson sold 34,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.27, for a total value of C$2,771,456.36. Also, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell bought 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,411.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at C$305,902.08.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
